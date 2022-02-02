Massachusetts high schoolers asked in biology class to remove 'gendered terms' from their vocabulary

Creative Commons

High schoolers in a Massachusetts classroom were asked in a biology class to remove “gendered terms” from their vocabulary.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that students at Needham High School were instructed on how to use “inclusive” language when discussing biology during the class on human genetics. An accompanying slideshow for the class defined gender as an individual’s “psychological sense of self,” and asked students to research “gender fluidity” as it occurs in nature.

The slideshow was leaked by the parent activist organization Parents Defending Education, which described the lesson as “pseudoscience.”

As parents grapple with the inclusion of critical race theory ideology in classrooms across North America, the subjects of gender fluidity and transgenderism have also come to the fore as more parents become involved in their children’s education — and have learned that kids are being taught to ignore biological realities.

Rebel News previously reported on how radical teachers have called for the imposition of “ antiracist ” math in classrooms. The educators claim that math is used to “ normalize racism .” Progressive ideology has also reared its ugly head through the elimination of standards and grades to promote “equity,” as detailed by the Free Beacon.

The biology presentation also includes progressive arguments on gender and sexuality, including new definitions for “anatomical sex,” “gender identity,” “gender expression,” and “attraction,” arguing that sex is not gender.

The Free Beacon reported:

"Sex (sometimes called biological sex, anatomical sex, or physical sex) is comprised of things like genitals, chromosomes, hormones, body hair, and more," the slide provides as a definition for anatomical sex. "But one thing it’s not: gender." That slide defines "gender identity" as an individual's "psychological sense of self." "Who you, in your head, know yourself to be, based on how much you align (or don't align) with what you understand to be the options for gender," the slide reads. Eliminating "gendered terms," according to another slide, ensures that "people with diverse (a)sexualities, (a)genders, bodies, and (a)romantic orientations are included and respected." Discussing biological sex in terms of men and women "marginalizes" those born with both male and female genitalia, "who have been persistently discriminated against." The presentation offered examples of hermaphroditic and sex-transitioning plants and animals, and asked students to investigate the presence of gender fluidity in nature, as if mammalian animals and fish are the same thing. Humans, like all other mammals, do not naturally undergo sexual transitions through natural changes in hormones, which must be introduced through clinical means.

Speaking to the publication, school principal Aaron Sicotte said that the school is “proud” of its curriculum and hopes that the lessons "appropriately reflect the needs of a diverse student body and the standards, values, and high academic expectations of the Needham community."

Parents Defending Education’s director of outreach Erika Sanzi slammed the lesson as being nothing more than a “pseudoscience class.”

“Needham High School promised a science class and instead delivered a pseudoscience class,” Sanzi said. “The slides shared by the biology teacher are harmful and wrong because they are factually inaccurate, sow confusion, and rely heavily on regressive sex stereotypes.”