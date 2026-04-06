Highlights: U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra's exclusive interview with Ezra Levant

Article by Rebel News staff

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra addressed growing strains in the Canada-U.S. relationship during a recent wide-ranging interview with Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant.

Once viewed as unshakeable, the bilateral partnership faces pressures from rising anti-American sentiment in Canadian public discourse and political rhetoric, alongside diverging approaches to trade and foreign policy.

Hoekstra noted concerns over warmer Canadian overtures toward China, including Prime Minister Mark Carney’s references to a “New World Order,” and warned that deeper economic ties with Beijing risk repeating U.S. experiences with manufacturing losses, intellectual property theft, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Trade tensions and border security issues, along with the U.S. Consulate in Toronto recently being struck by gunfire, further highlight points of friction, even as intelligence and defence cooperation through NORAD continues.

On energy, Hoekstra emphasized Alberta’s reliability as a partner under Premier Danielle Smith, adding the U.S. is interested in importing up to two million additional barrels of oil per day from Canada.

He expressed openness to supporting new pipeline infrastructure, including a potential route from Alberta through the United States to the Pacific coast if British Columbia continues to block westbound projects. This could provide an alternative export path while strengthening Canadian and American energy security.

Watch the full interview by clicking here.