Hillary Clinton thinks she knows who leads the free world now, and it isn't the president of the United States.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies played a clip of Clinton telling MS NOW's Rachel Maddow that the title may belong to Prime Minister Mark Carney. "Maybe Mark Carney," Clinton said, adding that he is "articulating a vision of the free countries of the world, of the liberty-loving nations of the world."

David wasn't buying it. "Where is the liberty when independent journalists are being arrested routinely in Canada?" he asked, noting that Rebel News can't bring Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich to its LIVE! events in Toronto and Vancouver.

Sheila asked what Carney has actually done for freedom. "He's trying to control the internet, control the things we say in our churches, subsidizing the media to the point of being Pravda," she said.

David also asked where the results are, 19 months after Carney's "elbows up" mandate. "Where's our trade deal with the U.S.?"

Q: Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now?



Hillary Clinton: Maybe Mark Carney. pic.twitter.com/gXommIazSa — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 16, 2026

The hosts then turned to Carney's courtship of Beijing. Ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Carney touted "normalization of the economic relationship between Canada and China" and the strategic partnership struck in January.

David questioned where the "opportunity" lies in Chinese electric vehicles. Any Chinese plants built here, he predicted, would be "IKEA plants," with the engines, transmissions and software made in China and Canadian workers left to "get screwdrivers out and put it all together." With most Canadian-built vehicles sold into the American market, he added, "Those are spy cars."

Even Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pushing back. In an X post Sheila read on air, Ford wrote that "the federal government's focus needs to be on protecting Canadian auto workers, not undermining them by importing even more state subsidized cheap Chinese cars." Ford also slammed Carney's January deal to let more Chinese EVs into Canada.

Sheila called it "the result of going full elbows up anti-American."

David also took aim at the taxpayer-funded government ads that aired during Sunday's Grey Cup. "You want to run those ads? Get it out of party coffers," he said.

Catch the Rebel Roundup live every weekday.