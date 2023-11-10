Hillary Clinton compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, claims he is a threat to democracy

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton, in a recent appearance on ABC's "The View," starkly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and expressed grave concerns about the ramifications of a second Trump presidency. Emphasizing the severity of the situation, the former Secretary of State, Senator, and First Lady warned that Trump's return could signify the end of the country as it is known.

Speaking on Wednesday, Clinton warned that his return to presidency "would be the end of our country as we know it, and I don’t say that lightly."

"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses." - President Donald Trump.https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZpic.twitter.com/EmQO0Syeuv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 9, 2023

"When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done’. What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press," she added.

Drawing parallels to historical authoritarian regimes, Clinton highlighted how leaders like Hitler, initially elected through legitimate means, subsequently dismantled democratic institutions. She cautioned that Trump has openly indicated dictatorial intentions, unlike many past authoritarians who kept such plans covert.

"Hitler was duly elected," she continued. "All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like ‘OK we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do."

WATCH: Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitlerpic.twitter.com/zsECGvQXBN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 8, 2023

The discussion followed a Washington Post report outlining Trump's plans to leverage the Justice Department against political adversaries and critics if he regains office. Trump has also reportedly contemplated invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the military domestically against protests and dissent, echoing his previous attempts during his tenure.

Further reports from the New York Times indicate Trump's intentions to surround himself with more radically right-wing lawyers to avoid opposition within his administration. This move is seen by many liberals as an effort to push the boundaries of presidential power further than during his first term.

Amidst ongoing legal challenges and criminal charges, Trump remains a formidable figure in American politics. A recent New York Times/Siena poll suggests his lead over Joe Biden in key battleground states, with implications that a presidential victory could shield him from legal repercussions.

Clinton's message was unequivocal: "Trump is telling us what he intends to do. Take him at his word."