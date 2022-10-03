Long-term advisor says Hillary Clinton might be gearing up for a 2024 run

AP Photos / ﻿Charles Krupa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Hillary Clinton, who ran for president twice and lost, might be up for another run in 2024, according to one of her long-term advisors.

Speaking in an interview with John Catsimatidis on his AM radio show, political strategist Dick Morris said that Clinton may be gearing up for another go at the Oval Office after she criticized President Joe Biden for his failure to protect the U.S. southern border from the massive influx of illegal immigrants.

“I see more and more signs that Hillary’s going to run,” Morris said, pointing out that Clinton has been repeating complaints made by most Americans who voice their concerns about the nation’s “open borders.”

Clinton’s apparent criticism of the Biden administration comes as the Department of Homeland Security recorded more than 2.3 million illegal border crossings over the last 11 months — an all-time high. There have been more than 4 million recorded illegal crossings since Biden took office in 2021.

“These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president,” Morris said in the New York Post. “She’s going to say after the election, ‘See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory .’”

Speaking to the radio host, Morris said that Clinton is using the same playbook her husband, Bill Clinton, used to secure victory in 1992. It’s a strategy Morris takes credit for.

“Hillary is just dusting off Bill’s playbook that I wrote for him and applying it herself this year,” Morris said.

Morris predicted last week that Democrats are willing to oust Biden in favor of Clinton as a reasonable moderate to avoid having to deal with a candidate farther to the left than Biden, which would spell disaster for the party.

“Once Biden pulls out, the polling will show that the Democrats are leaning toward some crazy radical like Gavin Newsom, Bernie Sanders. Maybe even AOC herself,” Morris said, citing three other names that have been floated by the party’s more radical members.

“That’s going to drive the Democratic Party leaders to go to Hillary and say, ‘Hey look. Please run again. We need you to save us from the crazy left,’” he said. “Otherwise we’ll have Sanders as our candidate. We’ll lose Congress by a ton. And we’ll get wiped out in the presidential race.’”