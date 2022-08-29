Hillary Clinton posts picture of herself dancing in support of Finland’s prime minister

Twitter / ﻿HillaryClinton﻿﻿

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did,’” wrote Hillary Clinton on Twitter. “She just did it backwards and in high heels."

As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."



Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State.



Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

Clinton was responding to harsh criticism regarding a leaked video showing the Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, partying and dancing. Marin justified her actions by saying that her week had been quite difficult, and she is allowed to have her own private life.

“Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” Clinton’s tweet read.

“Keep dancing.”

Marin then publicly thanked Hillary Clinton for supporting her endeavors.

More questions arose regarding the morality and legality of the party when a video emerged pointing out that some of the party-goers were chanting the slang-name for cocaine during the party.

Despite this, the Finnish prime minister claims she has not consumed any illicit drugs in her life.

A witness claims that Marin was reportedly intoxicated. The New York Post also wrote that she “sat on the laps of two different men. … She acted like a single 20-something. It was hard to believe that she is married.”