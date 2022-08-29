Hillary Clinton posts picture of herself dancing in support of Finland’s prime minister
‘Keep dancing,’ wrote the failed presidential candidate after criticism emerged regarding a scandalous video showing the Finnish prime minister partying and dancing.
“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did,’” wrote Hillary Clinton on Twitter. “She just did it backwards and in high heels."
As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022
Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State.
Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV
Clinton was responding to harsh criticism regarding a leaked video showing the Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, partying and dancing. Marin justified her actions by saying that her week had been quite difficult, and she is allowed to have her own private life.
“Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” Clinton’s tweet read.
“Keep dancing.”
Marin then publicly thanked Hillary Clinton for supporting her endeavors.
Thank you @HillaryClinton ❤️ https://t.co/8XU9RKUlas— Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) August 28, 2022
More questions arose regarding the morality and legality of the party when a video emerged pointing out that some of the party-goers were chanting the slang-name for cocaine during the party.
Despite this, the Finnish prime minister claims she has not consumed any illicit drugs in her life.
A witness claims that Marin was reportedly intoxicated. The New York Post also wrote that she “sat on the laps of two different men. … She acted like a single 20-something. It was hard to believe that she is married.”
Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa
Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here.Watch Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.