Hillary Clinton says UK must mandate vaccines, COVID passports or face “problems” by winter

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is demanding that the British Prime Minister institute vaccine mandates and force companies to terminate employees who refuse the shot.

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, the failed presidential candidate advocated for vaccine passports and vaccine mandates, ostensibly to prevent another widespread lockdown of the country, which is facing a rise in cases as winter approaches.

“I do think it is imperative that the prime minister do what he can to stop the rise in COVID in the U.K. He doesn’t need to shut the society down but he does need to mandate vaccines,” she stated.

Prompted for clarification as to whether she meant mandating vaccine passports for entry into public venues, Clinton replied in the affirmative. She added that it was necessary for employers to demand vaccination of their staff, suggesting that the U.K. would face “problems” as it heads into winter.

“I think you have got to make it clear that we are not going to go back into lockdown — that is not going to happen. But, if you don’t get vaccinated, if you don’t have proof of vaccination if you go into a club or a restaurant, and employers don’t enforce vaccines, we may see some problems, here, in the UK, when the weather gets colder and people are forced back inside again,” she said.

The Democrat, who is currently in the United Kingdom is set to attend the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Scotland. As previously reported by Rebel News, China announced the construction of more coal power plants ahead of the United Nations summit.

Clinton drew jeers of “war criminal” when she attended an event that ushered her in as the first female chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Hillary Clinton walking so pompously into Queens University in Belfast as a child carries the tail of her cape and bystanders call her a war criminal is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Q07DYgch5I — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 24, 2021

Clinton, who formally served as Obama’s Secretary of State, has advocated for Britain to adopt the same measures enforced by her home state of New York, which has some of the most stringent policies with regards to the vaccine and the enforcement of vaccine passports in the United States.

Speaking to Marr, Clinton noted that “all of the big health systems” and hospitals in New York have mandated vaccines. Clinton referenced an instance where Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state, recently terminated 14,000 workers in October for refusing to take the vaccine.

Despite having some of the harshest lockdown restrictions in Europe, the United Kingdom has refused to impose the hugely unpopular vaccine passports, which have come into effect in other European countries.

Boris Johnson has refused to enact the scheme due to resistance from members of his own Conservative Party and the British public at large. However, the Prime Minister has supported the idea, suggesting it could be a “game-changer” and a “life saver,” Breitbart reported.