Historic Saskatchewan church reduced to ashes in suspected arson—another casualty in Canada’s church burning crisis

A historic church near Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, has been reduced to ashes in a suspicious fire, adding to the bigoted trend of church burnings across Canada. The Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, a 114-year-old structure known as “The Polish Church,” stood as a landmark in the Claytonville District of Garden River.

The fire broke out late Friday night, leaving nothing but charred remains.

Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, better known to many locals as The Polish Church, had stood since 1910 in the Claytonville District of Garden River.#Saskhttps://t.co/IltmEc22Sj — 980 CJME (@CJMENews) February 24, 2025

Local authorities are investigating the cause, with many in the community suspecting arson. The destruction follows a wave of over 100 church burnings and acts of vandalism that began after the widely publicized but unverified claims of mass graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021.

Despite years of allegations, not a single body has been exhumed, and federal funding for investigations has ended, yet churches—particularly those with historical significance—continue to be targeted.

Garden River Reeve Ryan Scragg voiced deep frustration over the loss of a key part of local heritage.

Conservative politicians have called for stronger criminal enforcement of the attacks on Christian sites.

Conservatives have introduced Bill C-411 to increase the penalty for the crime of arson against churches



Enough is enough



The attacks on religious freedom in Canada must end



Will the Liberals, NDP or Bloc support Bill C-411, or continue to do nothing?https://t.co/loGEJOejRb pic.twitter.com/XBal4r7CAq — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) September 30, 2024

Authorities urge anyone with information about this fire to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.