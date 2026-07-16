Hitler posts, vanishing accounts and legal threats: what happened after a Montreal man was exposed?

A Montreal man linked by online researchers to social media accounts that allegedly praised Adolf Hitler, attacked Jews online and celebrated the October 7 massacre has denied any responsibility for the posts — as several associated accounts disappeared, changed names or were made private following public scrutiny.

The allegations concern Zubair Sattar, a Montreal businessman associated with EMFURN Furniture and VVS Jewelry, two online businesses.

On June 9, an online researcher known as Leviathan published findings alleging that Sattar was connected to accounts using the alias “RealZubidoo” across multiple platforms. Posts attributed to those accounts included a Hitler GIF alongside the statement that Hitler “should’ve finished the job,” Holocaust-related mockery, antisemitic slurs and content questioning the reality of Nazi gas chambers. (All those publications are unavailable since all the accounts have been deleted, turned private or banned.)

Rebel News attempted repeatedly to obtain Sattar’s response, visiting publicly listed business addresses, calling company telephone numbers and sending written questions.

Instead of answering the specific questions, Sattar sent legal notices warning against defamation and mischaracterization.

In his final response, however, Sattar firmly denied the allegations. “I reject any suggestion that I hold animosity toward individuals on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, or background,” he wrote, adding that he had “no knowledge of these posts or why they were attributed to me.”

Last email received by Zubair ‘Danny’ Sattar

Since the allegations became public, several accounts allegedly associated with the “RealZubidoo” alias have disappeared or changed. The TikTok and Reddit accounts vanished, the X account was made private before being deleted, and the associated YouTube channel changed its handle.

Screenshot of the YouTube account before and after.

Screenshot of the X account

Meanwhile, Quebec’s enterprise registry was updated with a new address, while VVS Jewelry was added to EMFURN’s listed business activities.

Separately, Leviathan and independent journalist Natasha Graham were both temporarily locked out of their X accounts after being reported for allegedly sharing private information. The information at issue, however, included material available through Quebec’s public corporate registry.

There is no confirmed evidence establishing who filed those reports. The central questions therefore remain unanswered: Who authored the hateful posts? Why did multiple associated accounts disappear after public scrutiny? And why has Sattar declined to directly answer detailed questions about the evidence being presented against him?



Those are questions the public can judge for itself.