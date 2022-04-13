'Holocaust denial is atrocious, but it isn’t a crime': Censorship is never the answer
Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to discuss Trudeau's plan to criminalize Holocaust denial.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) joined Ezra Levant to discuss his latest Substack article regarding the new provision from the Trudeau Liberal government which includes banning Holocaust denial.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.