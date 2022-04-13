Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

'Holocaust denial is atrocious, but it isn’t a crime': Censorship is never the answer

Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to discuss Trudeau's plan to criminalize Holocaust denial.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 13, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowTrue North's Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) joined Ezra Levant to discuss his latest Substack article regarding the new provision from the Trudeau Liberal government which includes banning Holocaust denial.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

