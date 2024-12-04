Holy Hot Wheels! A Rebel News super-fan covers his car with Rebel logos & slogans!

When it it comes to displaying one’s political or ideological beliefs upon a vehicle, most people opt for a bumper sticker. Or perhaps a vanity licence plate.

In this regard, we’re happy to report that the most common bumper sticker we’ve spotted on the highways and byways of our great Dominion in recent months is the one that proclaims: “F Trudeau”. Fancy that?

But Rebel News super-fan Ron, a.k.a., “The Flying Dutchman”, has gone one step further when it comes to sending a message via his set of wheels. Which is to say, he hasn’t merely slapped a Rebel News bumper sticker on his ride; rather, he’s plastered his entire Fiat 500 in Rebel News messaging. And wow, it sure looks great! (Okay, we may be a little biased here…)

The obvious question is: why would anyone want to show such brand loyalty to any product or service in the first place?

In Ron’s case, he says he just wants to be a Rebel News missionsry, essentially. He donates to Rebel News and goes to Rebel News Live events and was on the Rebel News Cruise earlier this year. And he just wanted to do something to further convey his support for Rebel News.

What a guy!

Ron’s first pleasant surprise was when he went to the autoshop to get his car detailed and found out that the guys at the shop were also big Rebel News fans. That resulted in Ron getting a big discount.

Ron notes that when he drives around in Uxbridge, Ont., the reaction he receives is almost universally positive. And when he happens upon someone who isn’t familiar with Rebel News, Ron does his best to convert them into fans as well. Bottom line: if you happen to see a Fiat 500 wrapped in Rebel News logos, please say hi to Ron.

In the meantime, with Christmas fast approaching, Rebel News reporter David Menzies would like those Rebel News fans with deep pockets to be aware that his favourite vintage dream muscle car is the 1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine” Edition, equipped with a V8 producing 340 horsepower and 430 lb.⋅ft. of torque (the most powerful engine AMC would offer in a regular production vehicle.) And not to be picky, but please ensure this Rebel ride comes equipped with the 5-speed manual transmission and the red, white, and blue colour scheme.

Merry Car-istmas!