Holy spirit unicorn! We spotted the infamous Toronto police 'transgender cop car'

How woke and beholden to DEI are the brass at the Toronto Police Service? This woke and beholden: the TPS actually has a “transgender cop car” in its fleet!

Sporting a multicoloured “Pride Progress” paint job, this vehicle looks less like a police cruiser and more like an ice cream truck. Then again, maybe it is equipped to serve sorbet to those Toronto transgenders with a sweet tooth?

Normally, Sgt. Robert Chevalier is behind the wheel of the transgender cop car. Chevalier is the Toronto Police Service's “2SLGBTQI+ Laison Officer” (we’re not making this up.) Chevalier is that queer kook who is prominently featured in the “transgender training module” that all Toronto cops are forced to watch. (Again: not making this up.)

He’s very sensitive — so sensitive, in fact, that Chevalier doesn’t want to “misgender” his young niece in case she is identifying as a “he” — in which case his niece would be his nephew. Thus, Chevalier refers to his niece/nephew as a “nibbling” — which kinda sounds like a brand of licorice. (For the third time: we’re not making this up.)