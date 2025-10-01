Holy spirit unicorn! We spotted the infamous Toronto police 'transgender cop car'
Having never seen the Toronto Police Service's 'Pride Progress' police car out in the wild, David Menzies caught a glimpse of the rare vehicle as it participated in the city's Latin Parade & Fall Fiesta.
How woke and beholden to DEI are the brass at the Toronto Police Service? This woke and beholden: the TPS actually has a “transgender cop car” in its fleet!
Sporting a multicoloured “Pride Progress” paint job, this vehicle looks less like a police cruiser and more like an ice cream truck. Then again, maybe it is equipped to serve sorbet to those Toronto transgenders with a sweet tooth?
Normally, Sgt. Robert Chevalier is behind the wheel of the transgender cop car. Chevalier is the Toronto Police Service's “2SLGBTQI+ Laison Officer” (we’re not making this up.) Chevalier is that queer kook who is prominently featured in the “transgender training module” that all Toronto cops are forced to watch. (Again: not making this up.)
He’s very sensitive — so sensitive, in fact, that Chevalier doesn’t want to “misgender” his young niece in case she is identifying as a “he” — in which case his niece would be his nephew. Thus, Chevalier refers to his niece/nephew as a “nibbling” — which kinda sounds like a brand of licorice. (For the third time: we’re not making this up.)
One of Sgt. Chevalier’s duties is to drive around Toronto in the transgender cop car and provide free rides to transgenders, especially if they are obese and have difficulty walking. We’re not sure how Toronto’s taxi drivers and those employed by Uber and Lyft feel about this taxpayer-funded competition.
Anyway, we have seen photos and videos of the transgender cop car. But we have never actually seen this vehicle, which seems to be about as rare as the Arctic lynx (nicknamed “the ghost of the north”.)
But on Saturday, we finally saw this gross cruiser at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets.
It was part of the flotilla cruising down Yonge Street for something called the Latin Parade & Fall Fiesta.
Question: did the Toronto Police Service confuse the Latin Parade & Fall Fiesta with the Gay Pride Parade? Or does the woefully woke brass at TPS believe that there’s a disproportionate number of people in the Latin community who are transgender?
Ay-yi-yi…!
Sadly, Sgt. Chevalier was not behind the wheel of the transgender cop car on this day.
But it’s interesting. In the brass’s quest to be diverse, why is diversity so… selective? For example, what about Toronto’s Scottish community? When will they see a Toronto police cruiser decked out in tartan? Um, we’re guessing: never.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.