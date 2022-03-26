Home Depot slammed on Twitter for woke worksheet that shames white, male and Christian staff

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

It appears Home Depot is the latest organization to push a wokefully bigoted ideology on their employees.

The company's Leading Practices policy for “unpacking privilege” has been making its rounds on social media, after a poster by the name of LLB posted a photo of it on Twitter. The poster claims she obtained the photo from a friend who works at Home Depot, and that it was “put on display in the lunchroom” of the organization. The policy documents have since been reported to have been distributed in at least one Calgary location.

Looks like woke bigotry is on sale for half price at Home Depot today. https://t.co/YoMOy2zuVQ — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 24, 2022

“If you’re confident that the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege,” one of the six boxes on the front page of the policy reads. Others include the claim that if you can expect time off from work to celebrate a religious holiday, you have “Christian privilege” and if you can use a public bathroom with having anxiety, you have “cisgender privilege.”

Sandwiched in between the company's definitions of privilege and racism is a checklist of everyone the company labels as privileged.

The list indicates that the 120-billion dollar home improvement company wants their modest wage making, white, male, Christian, cisgender, heterosexual and able-bodied employees to accept the Marxist ideology of who Home Depot has decided they are, based on exterior attributes, religion and perceived experiences, and then encourage them to “share the talents” their “privileges” give them.

Home Depot’s Leading Practices for Unpacking Privilege defines racism as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people because of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.” Is that not exactly what Home Depot has done to the percentage of staff who are have been stereotypically labeled as "privileged" by the organization?

Watch me discuss more of the company's policy while trying not to roll my eyes out of their sockets.

