Home invasion! How an unwanted squatter destroyed a home in Richmond Hill — yet the authorities did nothing!

There’s an old saying that goes, “A man’s home is his castle.”

Try telling that to Ali Shaker.

Ali had his Richmond Hill, Ont., house taken over by a drug-addicted squatter, Kevin Trotter, some 19 months ago. This individual went on to do incredible damage to the property — even though he had no right to be there.

That was the first outrage.

The second outrage was this: those in charge — from city staff to the police to Kevin’s family members — shockingly refused to do anything about this situation. Which is to say, this unwanted squatter was totally accommodated while Ali had to watch his home get destroyed.

That is no exaggeration. Kevin smashed-in walls. He defecated in the sinks. He intentionally broke the water pipes. Because he was a hoarder Kevin filled the house and its yards with literally tons of junk.

In the meantime, Ali went bankrupt given that he had a mortgage to pay but no revenue coming in.

It was a nightmare.

Earlier this month, Kevin suffered an overdose and ended up in a Newmarket hospital. Finally Ali had his house back, such as it is.

There are two sides to every story, of course. And we did reach out to Kevin Trotter, texting him our questions. However, given that Kevin was in hospital at the time, we doubt he ever received those queries.

So it was that we followed up with Deborah Kohlsmith of Keswick, Ont. Deborah is the sister of Kevin. We sent along several queries in writing to her as well. While she answered some of our questions, Deborah suggested we reach out to her legal counsel, Thomas Cooke. We did just that but never did hear back from her lawyer.

In any event, here as some of the statements Deborah Kohlsmith provided:

“I believe that issues between Kevin and his landlord fall under landlord tenant issues between them. Other than demands from Kevin’s Landlord that I pay him rent I have no direct knowledge of what their agreements were or were not. Any further clarifications will have to come through our legal counsel.”

When we ran this statement past Ali Shaker, he again emphatically stated that there never was a rental agreement in the first place. He reiterated that Kevin was not a tenant, but rather, an unwanted squatter. And it should be noted that if a rental agreement does exist, this document has yet to be produced by any party.

Regarding Kevin’s hoarding, his sister states: “Kevin often collected scrap that he would load into his trailer as a means of trying to earn income.”

Ali says this statement is laughable. He notes that he never once saw anyone actually purchase any of the items Kevin accumulated on his property. And little wonder: these items are worthless trash. Besides, even if these items had some sort of value, we are certain it would be illegal to operate a makeshift scarp metal business on a residential property.

Regarding Kevin’s drug use, Debroah went on to state: “No comment on Kevin’s medical history [and] Kevin is a 58-year-old man who I have absolutely no control over.”

That may be true. Yet, Deborah lives in a residence that is allegedly worth about $4 million. We’re sure this house must be spectacular, akin to a home featured in an issue of Martha Stewart Living. Regardless, why didn’t Deborah allow Kevin to reside at her home? Kevin is her brother after all. Alas, given what Kevin did to Ali’s house — from vandalizing the premises to defecating in sinks — we think we all know the answer as to why Deborah wanted nothing to do with her brother.

Deborah further noted that when Kevin suffered heat stroke on July 14 and was rushed to hospital, he was allegedly working hard to clean up the property — the very same property, alas, that he virtually destroyed. But never mind...

Naturally, Ali disputes this statement as well, noting that Kevin never took part in cleaning up the property but rather, only contributed to its degradation.

We also reached out to the media relations department of the York Regional Police Service. We were curious why Kevin was never charged with crimes such as trespassing or break and enter — especially since, again, there is absolutely no evidence to prove that Kevin was a tenant.

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The statement we received from the police reads in part: “Each call for service attended by our officers is investigated based on the circumstances at the time. This includes speaking with those involved, and corroborating witness statements and any available evidence. Any enforcement decisions are made while adhering to the applicable legislation and information available during the investigation.

“Police may lay charges where there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence has occurred. However, police do not have the authority to remove a person from a residence solely on the basis of a property dispute where the legal right to occupy the premises is unclear or where the matter must be determined through the appropriate civil or tribunal process.”

But again, if police thought Kevin was a bona fide tenant, where’s the lease agreement? The answer is, by all accounts, that no such written agreement exists.

And another thing: thanks to Kevin, Ali’s house was reduced to a pigsty both inside and out. Why didn’t the condition of the premises raise any red flags with the police? It’s utterly baffling. And it’s another indicator that the system completely and utterly failed Ali especially since Ali claims he is now bankrupt due to this awful ordeal.

Meanwhile, the City of Richmond Hill stated it was powerless to remove Kevin.

However, there is a silver lining for Ali Shaker as he continues to spend thousands of dollars cleaning up the grotesque mess left behind by a shameless and disgusting squatter. And the silver lining is this: Kevin Trotter will never again visit Ali’s house. His sister Deborah told Rebel News that Kevin recently passed away in hospital. She did not specify the cause of death.