Homicide via 'law enforcement'? Routine border check results in death of Windsor man

In the early morning of Nov. 29, Colin Grey, 63, and his son, Christian, were driving home from Detroit to their residence in Windsor, Ont. They had just dropped off Colin’s wife, Rose Grey, at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Rose was catching a flight to Seattle.

But a routine border check at the Ambassador Bridge proved to be anything but routine. A Canada Border Services Agency official, Ms. Groulx (badge #61475), mistakenly thought that Colin Grey was impaired. Colin may have seemed confused and appeared to have a lack of coordination at the time. But the border guard’s assessment that he was inebriated was dead wrong. Christian says his father Colin was not drunk; rather, he was in desperate need of his medication.

Colin was cursed with several medical issues. He lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, which made walking difficult. According to his widow, Rose, he was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet. As well, an X-ray in November revealed that Colin had fluid on his lungs, which led to breathing issues.

Christian says he and his father did the best they could to explain the medical complications to Groulx. Their pleas fell on deaf ears, and she demanded Colin provide a breath sample. Due to his weakened lungs, Colin was unable to blow hard enough for the breathalyzer to process a reliable reading. That resulted in the CBSA calling the Windsor Police Service.

When Windsor Police arrived, Colin was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample, even though his son, Christian, is adamant that his father tried his best to comply.

Colin was subsequently taken to Windsor Police headquarters, handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. Christian followed in a taxi.

At police HQ, Chrisitan claims his father was inexplicably denied medicine as well as food or beverages. He said he repeatedly warned police that his father was in a dangerous setting, but again, his pleas fell on deaf ears. Rose, who is a health-care worker, is convinced that Colin was likely experiencing diabetic hypoglycemia.

After hours in custody, Colin was released from police headquarters to take a taxi home (his SUV had been seized.) But in mere seconds after his release, Colin collapsed on the sidewalk. A police officer performed CPR, but Colin died on that cold pavement.

Rebel News reached out to the Windsor Police Service for comment. But par for the course when it comes to Windsor Police, our request for comment was ignored even though WPS has a media relations team.

However, Gary Francoeur, the Windsor Police Service director of corporate communications, stated the following to local Windsor media outlets: “Following his release from custody, Mr. Grey was observed to be in medical distress near our building. Windsor police members attempted life-saving measures, including performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and deploying an automated external defibrillator, until care was turned over to Emergency Medical Services.”

No other details were provided, including how Colin was treated while incarcerated.

When reached for comment, the CBSA provided the following statement: “We are very saddened by the passing of Colin Grey and offer our deepest thoughts and sympathies to the family and friends.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) does not provide comment or provide details on specific individual cases, nor can we confirm or deny the entry or possibility of entry of any one person to Canada. An individual’s border and immigration information is considered private and protected by the Privacy Act.

“We can confirm that border services officers are trained and directed to ask about medical conditions and ensure any necessary medications or food and drink are made available. As a matter of practice, all individuals detained by the CBSA are offered food and drink as part of the detention process. In addition, should an individual appear to be in medical distress, an emergency medical service would be contacted immediately. If a person has an apparent sickness, is suspected of having acute alcohol poisoning, is suspected of having a drug overdose, or they are injured or not fully conscious, officers will contact emergency services immediately, even if the person denies requiring a medical assessment.”

The CBSA declined to comment if an official investigation is underway regarding how Grey was treated on the Ambassador Bridge.

Meanwhile in a statement released by the Special Investigations Unit, the SIU notes that it will not open an investigation into Colin’s death because he “died after his release from police custody and his death does not appear to be the result of any police action or inaction."

This statement is shocking. Keep in mind Colin collapsed less than one minute after leaving police headquarters. And according to Christian, it appears that the police did not heed Colin’s pleas that he needed his medications.

In the aftermath, an autopsy revealed that Colin died of a heart attack.

As well, the Office of the Chief Coroner confirms it has launched a full investigation into Colin’s death. This could take as long as nine months to complete.

Bottom line: based on eyewitness testimony, the death of Colin Grey is enormously disturbing. We have seen no shortage of police behaving badly in 2024, from turning a blind eye to chants for genocide to arresting members of the independent media for reasons that are beyond our comprehension. But what happened in Windsor on Nov. 29 could very well be the most egregious and outrageous example of law enforcement overreach given that a routine border crossing resulted in the needless fatality of a law-abiding citizen who’s only “crime” was that he was cursed with terrible medical issues.

And in the department of insult to injury, it would appear that a coverup is under way. That starts with the SIU ludicrously stating that Colin did not die in police custody, but rather, seconds after being released from custody.

Really? Note that Colin was allegedly not given the medicine he desperately needed. Rose is currently lawyering up – it will prove fascinating to see what the police bodycam footage reveals.

As for the CBSA, hiding behind “privacy” concerns would be laughable if this story wasn’t so tragic. For starters, was agent Groulx acting incompetently or maliciously when she erroneously believed that Colin was inebriated? Answers to this question – and so many others – will only emerge after a lawsuit is filed.