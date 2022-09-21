Hongkonger arrested outside British consulate during Queen's funeral by Chinese authorities for playing harmonica

On Tuesday, police said a 43-year-old man named Pang was arrested outside the consulate for “seditious acts” after he played Glory to Hong Kong and the British national anthem as mourners gathered to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, the one-time monarch of the former British colony.

YouTube / Channel C HK
Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2019 which targets anti-Communist activities, labelling freedom protests and activism as secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorist activities. A conviction under the sedition law carries a maximum two-year sentence.

Online images show throngs of people lined up to offer condolences to Queen Elizabeth II outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on September 12, 2022.

The musician is not the only freedom activist strangled by the grasp of the CCP this week.

Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, 90, was to begin trial this week in Hong Kong on charges of running an aid fund for pro-democracy activists without securing permission from the state. However, his trial has been delayed after the presiding judge contracted covid-19.

The now retired sixth Bishop of Hong Kong and 5 others were arrested in May in connection to Zen's 612 Humanitarian Fund. The fund's website states it was created in June 2019, during the height of the freedom protests against the return of Chinese rule, to lend aid to persons who were injured, arrested, attacked, or threatened during the demonstrations held earlier that month. The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund has been inactive since 2021.

According to CNA, Zen's co-accused include singer-activist Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng, scholar Hui Po-keung, activist Sze Ching-wee, and former legislator Cyd Ho.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

