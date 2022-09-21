Hongkonger arrested outside British consulate during Queen's funeral by Chinese authorities for playing harmonica

YouTube / Channel C HK

Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2019 which targets anti-Communist activities, labelling freedom protests and activism as secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorist activities. A conviction under the sedition law carries a maximum two-year sentence.

Past 8pm, people outside BCG chanted “Hong Kongers Add Oil” and sang a section of “Glory to Hong Kong” after a man began to play harmonica on the pavement across the consular building. pic.twitter.com/ufQ1DHuyGz — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) September 19, 2022

Online images show throngs of people lined up to offer condolences to Queen Elizabeth II outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on September 12, 2022.

Easily hundreds, maybe over 1,000 in queue now outside the British consulate in Hong Kong waiting in sweltering, stuffy heat to dedicate flowers to late Queen Elizabeth II. The consulate estimated waiting time to be 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/4KvAshuv3C — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) September 12, 2022

The musician is not the only freedom activist strangled by the grasp of the CCP this week.

Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, 90, was to begin trial this week in Hong Kong on charges of running an aid fund for pro-democracy activists without securing permission from the state. However, his trial has been delayed after the presiding judge contracted covid-19.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was arrested earlier in 2022 by the Chinese Communist Party on charges of colluding with foreign forces by failing to register his pro-democracy bail fund with the government, began his formal trial in Hong Kong.https://t.co/0i4DlaWcf8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2022

The now retired sixth Bishop of Hong Kong and 5 others were arrested in May in connection to Zen's 612 Humanitarian Fund. The fund's website states it was created in June 2019, during the height of the freedom protests against the return of Chinese rule, to lend aid to persons who were injured, arrested, attacked, or threatened during the demonstrations held earlier that month. The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund has been inactive since 2021.

According to CNA, Zen's co-accused include singer-activist Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng, scholar Hui Po-keung, activist Sze Ching-wee, and former legislator Cyd Ho.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.