Hospital bed seller with COVID centre contract FINED $5,000 for opening in Manitoba

David Keam runs Best Sleep Solutions. It's an essential business in Winnipeg.



Keam sells supply medical beds to the public, including people who are trying to evacuate their elderly relatives from COVID infested nursing homes.



Keam has also been working with the Manitoba government to deliver medical supplies to First Nations communities as part of the government's COVID relief efforts.



However the essential nature of the product he sells and his cooperation with the Manitoba government hasn't spared Keam from the wrath of the covid cops. He's received a $5,000 ticket for improper signage.



But he's not paying it. He's fighting that fine, with the help of Rebel News. We are putting Keam in touch with a top criminal lawyer to fight his crazy ticket in court.



