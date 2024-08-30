Hospital crack pipe machines prove B.C. 'NDP has lost the plot': former NDP MLA

I don’t know about you but when I think of a hospital, I think of a place to go when I need care — not a free crack pipe, coke-snorting kit, and lessons on how to become drug addict.

Yet, that’s exactly the luxury that people who go to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and at least one other Island Health hospital here in British Columbia have, thanks to NDP-approved “harm reduction” paraphernalia vending machines located at emergency room entrances.

How far we’ve progressed in Eby’s B.C. https://t.co/3PuijXt9gK — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 28, 2024

The machines, also referred to as Care and Connection Kiosks, received their approval from Premier David Eby last October. Despite having his blessing, Eby has just now ordered Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside to review their placements and claims to have been under the impression that machines would be distributing free naloxone kits.

The timely backpedalling from the premier comes immediately after Gwen O’Mahoney, a Conservative Party of B.C. MLA candidate, released a now-viral video of herself using the machine on X.

“I have family members in Campbell River who mentioned seeing these vending machines in Campbell River Hospital, and of course, I’m the candidate for Nanaimo-Lantzville, so I took a drive down and saw it with my own eyes,” O’Mahoney told Rebel News during an interview at an MLA candidate meet-and-greet Wednesday in Chilliwack, B.C.

O’Mahoney, who tragically lost her sister to opioids two months ago, was appalled by how easily anyone, including minors, can receive a free crack pipe and coke-snorting kit, as well as video instructions on how to use the hard drugs, in just two clicks.

“If someone is addicted to drugs, they know how to use the drugs that they are addicted to, so an instructional video has this eerie feeling of almost like grooming people on how to use drugs,” said O’Mahoney.

According to O’Mahoney, the crack pipe vending machines are just another example of how “the NDP has lost the plot,” citing the party's policies on addictions and the opioid crisis as among the reasons she left the party and became a member of the Conservative Party of B.C.

Fellow B.C. Conservative candidates Heather Maahs (Chilliwack North) and Á'a:líya (A'aliya) Warbus (Chilliwack-Cultus Lake) were also in attendance at the meet and greet and shared their concerns over the machines and the NDP's “harm reduction” agenda as well.