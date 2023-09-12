House Speaker McCarthy announces House impeachment inquiry into ‘corruption’ of President Biden

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the House will initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," he said. "This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers" that the American people want.

McCarthy says James Comer, Jason Smith and Jim Jordan will head the impeachment inquiry.

I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption. https://t.co/3uoDlUB3Sy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 12, 2023

McCarthy added that Biden’s family was given “special treatment” by his administration, noting that he’s directing House committees to launch a formal impeachment inquiry and will be led by Oversight Committee Chair Comer, Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan and Ways and Means Chair Smith.

The efforts by House Republicans to take down President Biden come amid public pressure to hold Biden accountable for his alleged corruption, facilitated by his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

For now, it is uncertain if Speaker McCarthy has enough votes to pass a resolution to start the probe, as the Republicans only possess a narrow majority of four votes to push it through.