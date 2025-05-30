How black do you have to be for Toronto's black-only homeless shelter?
With government funding involved in the discriminatory process, Ezra Levant says what sounds like a strange question or a joke is actually a serious legal matter.
Have you heard? Toronto is planning to open a new homeless shelter. Not just any shelter, mind you, but a racially discriminatory shelter. From the facility's employees to its homeless receiving accommodation, the entire operation could be for blacks only, according to a report from the Toronto Sun.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this latest ridiculous exercise in diversity, equity and inclusion from Toronto's municipal government.
“I'm going out on a limb here, non-black people will still be deeply involved by having to pay for all of this,” Ezra pointed out. “If you're not black and you're worried you'll be shut out, you'll still be included. Your taxes will, at least.”
Plus, “what could possibly go wrong” with the city's decree that experience in shelter management is not required for those submitting applications to operate the new facility.
A deadline for the development is set for 2033, eight years from now — “the whole Second World War wasn't even six years,” Ezra said, astounded.
“Of course it takes eight years, there's so many people who are in the poverty industry,” he added. “It's not actually about homeless people; it's about people who profit off of homeless people, that's very different.”
Ezra continued, “It's not actually about the homeless, it's about actually getting the money into the right people's hands, the contractors, people who consult.”
A 22-page set of guidelines accompanying the city's plan, which includes four pages for a glossary focusing on woke terms such as “anti-racism,” was highlighted by in the Sun's story, something Ezra said he was sure would be “very helpful and comforting for homeless people who are turned away for being the wrong race.”
Finally, Ezra wondered: “how black do you have to be to use a black-only homeless shelter? Real question. If you're half black, does that count? Is that enough?” he asked.
“How about if you're a quarter black, or an eighth?” he said, noting it “sounds like a funny question or a joke.” The matter is a serious legal question though, given the government funding involved for the program.
“Let's just cut out the homelessness — to get a contract, how black do you have to be?”
