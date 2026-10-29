How does a photojournalist get 26 years from Iran’s ‘Judge of Death’?

Two Iranian journalists have been handed more than 36 years in prison between them, with the espionage law Tehran passed last year used to stretch the sentences, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on October 28.

Artin Ghazanfari, a Bahá’í photojournalist arrested at his Tehran home on January 19, 2026, was reportedly told of his verdict on October 26, CPJ says. Branch 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Abolqasem Salavati (spelled Abolghassem by the U.S. Treasury), gave him 20 years for “media activities,” five years for “assembly and collusion” and one year for “propaganda against the state,” a total of 26 years, according to the rights group HRANA as cited by CPJ.

CPJ says the judge reportedly applied the “law on severe espionage punishments” to reach 20 years on the first count, where the ordinary maximum is 10. HRANA reports that Ghazanfari suffers from heart failure, high blood pressure and asthma, and that the judge reportedly refused a hospital transfer that prison doctors had recommended.

Omid Faraghat was arrested in Karaj, west of Tehran, on June 29, 2026. A Revolutionary Court in Karaj sentenced him to 10 years and one day in prison and a permanent ban from public sector employment, CPJ reports. His cousin, Mohammed Faraghat, said the charge was “media and propaganda activities by producing content and publishing false news online contrary to national security.”

CPJ, citing IranWire, says the court relied on Article 4 of the 2025 law intensifying punishments for espionage and cooperation with Israel and hostile states, which reportedly also cut the appeal window from 20 days to 10. The family has reportedly challenged the ruling, and the sentence has not yet been enforced.

“Iranian authorities are using espionage and national security laws to punish journalists for their work,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s regional director.

The judge, Salavati, is not an unknown quantity. The United States Treasury sanctioned him on December 19, 2019, under Executive Order 13846 for penalizing Iranians’ freedom of expression, noting that his Branch 15 is a main venue for prosecuting journalists and internet users and that “Salavati alone has sentenced more than 100 political prisoners,” activists and media workers to long terms and several death sentences, “earning him the moniker ‘the Judge of Death.’” Treasury adds that the European Union sanctioned him earlier over the show trials that followed the 2009 election.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not answer CPJ’s request for comment.