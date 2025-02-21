How does it feel? At a Pierre Poilievre press conference, it was the mainstream media, not the independent press, that was shunned…

For almost a decade now, thanks to the uber-transparent Justin Trudeau Liberals, independent media – including Rebel News – has encountered outrageous discrimination and censorship.

Independent media types are banned from government press conferences; they are barred from the House of Commons; and in some cases, independent journalists are even arrested for having the temerity to ask ministers impolite questions in a public place.

WATCH: Rebel News’ David Menzies brutally arrested for scrumming Freeland



Menzies was physically obstructed by an unnamed RCMP officer, who interfered with his attempt to question Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.



MORE: https://t.co/mwCsdct4vb pic.twitter.com/TqjR1NVhZg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 9, 2024

This is the stuff of banana republics. (OK, Canada is too cold to grow bananas – so let’s call our dominion under Blackface a “maple syrup republic” shall we?)

So, it was downright uncanny to witness what happened at a Pierre Poilievre press conference last Thursday in Toronto.

It took place at the Sai Dham food bank in the city’s west end and the theme of the presser was, “Fix the Broken Budget.”

The food bank was a fitting venue indeed. The Conservative Party leader noted that in 2020, this food bank was serving 10,000 clients. Today, the number of people dependent on food donations at this one food bank alone has ballooned to 70,000! And as Mr. Poilievre adroitly noted, 2020 was when Mark Carney became the financial advisor to Justin Trudeau.

“How’s that working out,” Poilievre rhetorically asked.

But there was a somewhat bizarre sidebar story to this presser. That’s because when it was time for the Q&A session, Poilievre only selected reporters from five independent media organizations (including Rebel News.)

Rebel News just asked Pierre Poilievre if he will ban glorifying terrorism



Why haven’t any mainstream media reporters ever asked Poilievre that question — or, why haven’t they asked Justin Trudeau that question?



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/aP9nU0aq4Q — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

Suffice to say, the Trudeau-funded mainstream media types were not amused. One reporter had a conniption, exclaiming: “This is f---ing bullshit!”

And between answers, Nathanial Dove of Global News kept demanding an explanation from Poilievre as to why all the assembled reporters weren’t getting to ask questions.

Good golly, suddenly the MSM is all about press freedom? We love freedom too, but where were the independent media types when their independent colleagues were being banned and censored and even arrested? The answer: they were nowhere to be found. But why?

Indeed, it appears that only when the legacy media gets a taste of this sort of treatment it suddenly rebrands itself as an advocate for freedom of the press.

How sad and hypocritical is that?