How easy is it to crash a wind and solar energy grid? Dr. Jay Lehr on unreliable energy

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Dr. Jay Lehr of CFACT and the International Climate Science Coalition joined Sheila Gunn Reid to catch up on energy politics across the United States and the possibility of a “green” energy grid.

Here's a bit of what Jay had to say:

“...they've been sold a bill of goods on what they call renewable energy, wind and solar — I call it unreliable energy, because we've all witnessed over and over again that the sun doesn't shine all the time, the wind doesn't blow, and the grids crash. “What people don't understand with regard to wind and solar — there must be an absolute equality in supply and demand on a grid. You can't have the grid just miss out on a little bit of supply — it all crashes. “It has to equal all the time.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

