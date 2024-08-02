How much do Canadians trust that the government is actually working for them?

In 2022, StatsCan found that less than one-third of Canadians reported a "good level" of confidence in the federal parliament and the media.

Canada’s President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand has created a strategy to rebuild the lack of trust in government, stating that "Public trust in government is essential for a healthy and functioning democracy."

This year's Ipsos polls found that Canadians' top concerns were the cost of living, inflation, and affordable housing. Despite Liberal House Leader Steve Mackinnon saying that economic issues will be the top priority for the government this session, Canada’s GDP per capita has steadily declined throughout the Liberal government’s majority rule since 2015.

Rebel News spoke with Canadians by Toronto’s waterfront to find out what they considered to be the most important issues facing Canada, and whether or not they trusted that the current government is actively working to solve those issues. If "no" to the latter, we asked where the government is directing their time and taxpayer funds if not to better the lives of Canadians.

Answers to the first question closely reflected the Ipsos polls, with common answers being housing prices, cost of living, and inflation. However, other common answers were high taxes, poor political leadership, and poor immigration policies.

Most people agreed that the Canadian government is not taking enough action to improve their top issues, and some suggested their efforts were instead focused on "solving global issues," and "bringing in immigrants to fill spots that don’t need to be filled."