How was a 50-year old man allowed to compete with teenage girls in a swim competition?

Nicholas Cepeda is a 50-year-old man who currently identifies as a woman. He’s taken on the name “Melody Wiseheart.”

This dude not only identifies as a female, but he also identifies as a teenager. And this allows Nicholas to hop in the pool with 13 and 14 year old girls.

In fact, organizers running the Richmond Hill Aquatics Club Fall Classic originally denied that Nicholas/Melody swam at the competition.

Check out this video excerpt when David visited the Markham Pan Am Centre just north of Toronto:

David was able to speak with Nathan White, who is the associate director of Swimming Canada.

Nathan said, "things like change room policies, those are set by facilities based on the law of the land, the human rights codes. I believe the standard in Ontario is that any person can use a change room or washroom that they identify with."

Can an adult genuinely identify as a minor, but a minor cannot assert adulthood? Is it acceptable for someone to transition into a different species, as demonstrated by the bizarre case of Cody D'Entremont, who claims to be a feline?

And why is it that race remains a line that cannot be crossed in the realm of identity, as evident from the controversy surrounding Rachel Dolezal?

While the usual suspects campaign under broad arguments of "inclusion" and "acceptance," those grounded in reality see the risks and implications, especially when it comes to sensitive spaces like changing rooms and prisons.

The debate reaches global platforms, as international bodies like World Aquatics grapple with creating fair categories for transgender athletes, only to find reluctance among those they aim to support.

In this surreal landscape of shifting identities, where age, gender, and even species seem interchangeable, common sense must prevail.