HUGE WIN: BC licensing body drops all charges against COVID jab critic, Dr. Charles Hoffe

After nearly three years of professional persecution for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine narrative, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia has officially dropped its professional misconduct case against Dr. Charles Hoffe.

For those who opposed medical coercion and government overreach during the COVID era, this is a massive win.

Dr. Hoffe, once treated like a criminal for speaking out about vaccine injuries, can now breathe easier without the thought of a looming disciplinary hearing potentially leading to his licence to practice being stripped away.

Upon learning that the charges had been abandoned, Dr. Hoffe told Rebel News that the win is “an absolute milestone for Canada,” and a “astounding and an absolute answer to prayer.”

For nearly three years, the B.C., family doctor and former emergency physician fought against accusations that he had spread “misleading, incorrect, or inflammatory” information about COVID-19 vaccines. His real offence? Publicly voicing concerns after witnessing neurological side effects and serious adverse reactions in his own patients.

“This gives hope to some other medical professionals,” Hoffe said, referring to the chilling effect that regulatory bodies had on doctors and nurses who dared to publicly question official narratives. “Medical ethics went out the window, freedom of speech was out the window, and finally, this gives hope.”

Hoffe believes the main reason the College abandoned its case was “to try and bury the evidence.”

“They didn’t want the evidence to go out to the public,” he said, referring to the documentation and expert testimony his legal team was preparing to submit at his now-cancelled disciplinary hearing.

His lawyer, Lee Turner, had already secured a major pre-trial victory last summer when the College failed in its attempt to have the panel take judicial notice of COVID vaccine safety and efficacy, essentially demanding that the panel accept these claims as indisputable facts without examination.

“It’s significant because now we’re on more of a level playing field,” Turner told Rebel News at the time, explaining that the ruling was a rare acknowledgment that regulatory approval does not necessarily equate to safety or effectiveness.

Hoffe’s latest victory stands in stark contrast to what happened to other doctors who were similarly persecuted for questioning COVID-19 policies.

Ontario physician Dr. Mark Trozzi was found guilty of professional misconduct last year for his statements opposing COVID mandates and vaccines. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario tribunal ordered Trozzi to pay nearly $100,000 in legal costs after losing his case.

“I had wondered, what bill would I get? And would I even be able to pay it?” Hoffe admitted. “Would they take my livelihood away too like they did to him?”

While Hoffe is no longer working in emergency rooms, he remains busy as a family doctor and is relieved to share the good news with his patients, many of whom had feared they might lose their physician.

“I’m glad I don’t have this sort of threat hanging over me anymore,” he said.

Dr. Hoffe’s case is a stark reminder of how dissenting voices were punished under the guise of “public health.” The question now is whether those who drove doctors like Hoffe to the brink of ruin will ever be held accountable.

An interview with Hoffe and his lawyer, further discussing the win and the evidence they were preparing to present, is coming soon at Rebel News.