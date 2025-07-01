BREAKING: Huge WIN for free speech as Billboard Chris and X triumph over eSafety Commissioner

Free speech champions celebrate a landmark win against censorship in Australia.

This case, rooted in a 2024 incident, has been a flashpoint in the battle over online freedoms Down Under.

The saga began when Chris posted a tweet on February 28, 2024, criticising transgender activist Teddy Cook’s appointment to a World Health Organization panel, citing a Daily Mail article. The eSafety Commissioner, empowered by the 2021 Online Safety Act, deemed the post “offensive” for "misgendering and linking transgender identity to psychiatric conditions," ordering its removal with a $782,500 AUD fine threat.

READ THE RULING:

X initially resisted but geo-blocked the content in Australia, later appealing alongside Chris, supported by ADF International and the Australian Human Rights Law Alliance.

For many Aussies, this case highlights concerns about the Act’s broad censorship powers, which allow the Commissioner to target content across platforms. With debates raging over gender ideology and child safety, Chris’s stance — backed by figures like Elon Musk — has resonated with those wary of government overreach.

Today's finding strikes a blow to the contentious eSafety Commissioner’s authority, reinforcing free speech rights in Australia.

