Human chain for Iran: Toronto Iranians brave torrential rain to demand regime change

On Saturday, May 23, Iranians in Toronto gathered once again to stand as the voices of their people back in Iran and demand regime change.

This gathering was slightly different because, instead of marching, people lined Yonge Street dressed in white to create a human chain and demonstrate alongside the road rather than shutting it down.

Demonstrators for a free Iran formed a human chain along Yonge St. in Toronto today despite the torrential weather. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ynvnGj1vc5 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) May 24, 2026

The weather was absolutely atrocious. It poured rain for the entire duration of the event, and winds were so strong they nearly knocked people over. This did not deter people from coming out.

From Centrepoint Mall, people lined the street heading south. The chain was so long that, though I tried, I never reached the end of it. The air was filled with chants of “Javid Shah!” “Regime change for Iran!” and “King Reza Pahlavi!”

“Kingdom in Iran! Shah Reza Pahlavi!”



The weather was so brutal on Saturday, flag poles were broken by the wind. Still Iranians stood firm. pic.twitter.com/Hlp9z1kdbC — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) May 28, 2026

Iranians inside and outside Iran overwhelmingly have chosen Reza Pahlavi as their leader. Why the mainstream media continues to ignore this and only uses clips from these types of rallies where they can manage to find a patch of people not holding up his image is unknown, but they have a narrative, and he is not in it.

At the time of this demonstration, Iran had been without internet for over 2,000 hours, around 85 days. Some people were able to get online periodically, but the country was, for the most part, still under an internet blackout. The very next day, however, it appeared the internet ban was lifted, and millions of Iranians came back online. Their one message? Long live the Shah.

“Please finish the job, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu!”



Look at how Iranians still rallied for their country in Toronto’s torrential weather on Saturday. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OR6um0IMA9 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) May 28, 2026

Iranians and their allies in the diaspora will continue to echo this call at these kinds of demonstrations and wherever they can. No deal will be acceptable. The only acceptable outcome is the total annihilation of the regime and the return of their chosen leader. Iranians have never gotten to choose who leads them. It is time the world listens and lets them.