Human Rights Commission issues $310k sole-source contract to teach them about pay equity in the workplace

The contract, awarded to Université TELUQ, requires the development of a 2-3 hour long self-guided learning program for participants to learn at their own pace about providing equal compensation for equal levels of work.

Learners will study such riveting topics as:

Determining which job classes are predominantly female and which ones are predominantly male

Valuing the work done in each of these job classes

Calculating total compensation

Comparing compensation to determine if there are differences in compensation between male and female job classes of equal value

Determining the number of payments

Communicating results

Paying salary adjustments

Finalizing obligations

The proposed contract is for a period of 10 months, running from May 2, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The estimated value of the contract, including the option period, is $310,068.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission found itself at the centre of controversy after labelling the imposition of vaccine mandates for travel and in the workplace to be “reasonable limits” on human rights when it's in the interest of public safety.

Despite what some people believe, human rights are not absolute. Protecting our individual rights and protecting our collective well-being are deeply connected. — Human Rights Canada (@CdnHumanRights) April 4, 2022

The Human Rights Commission was also outspoken against the Freedom Convoy which protested vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks, decrying what the commission labelled as symbols of hate and threats.