Human smuggling bust near Ontario-New York border: Trudeau's open-door disaster

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged four individuals after eight people were found crammed into a single vehicle in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt. The incident occurred near Cornwall, Ontario, which shares a border with the U.S. state of New York.

According to the OPP, the vehicle was stopped near the border, and the eight individuals, whose immigration status remains “unclear,” were discovered hidden inside.

Charges have been laid against the alleged smugglers.

This isn't an isolated incident. Illegal crossings into Canada, particularly along Quebec and Ontario's borders, have surged, putting a strain on law enforcement and local communities expected to absorb thousands of illegal migrants.

Since early 2017, Canada has experienced a significant influx of individuals crossing the border “irregularly” to seek asylum. As of November 2022, approximately 69,500 refugee claimants had entered Canada between official ports of entry, with an additional 13,000 awaiting eligibility decisions before referral to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB).

In 2017, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intercepted 20,593 asylum seekers entering illegally, Global News reported.

This number decreased temporarily, reaching a low in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions. However, by the first quarter of 2023, there was a notable increase, with over 14,000 refugee claims made by irregular border crossers.

Border security has been a contentious issue between Canada and the U.S. in recent times, with incoming President-elect Donald Trump threatening to place tariffs on Canadian in response to drug and terror busts at the crossing.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been slow to act, premiers have been taking action of their own. In December, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled new measures her government was taking in response to Trump's warning.

Despite threatening to “cut off energy” to the U.S., Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a slate of new border security measures on Wednesday.

“Ontario has been calling on the federal government to step up and address safety and security concerns at the border. We need to see words turned into visible action,” Ford said in a statement to the media.

“In the meantime, Ontario is stepping up with Operation Deterrence to crack down on illegal border crossings and illegal guns and drugs. A more coordinated, Team Canada approach that includes more boots on the ground is the only way to detect, deter and disrupt illegal activity and ensure the safety and security of Canadian and American communities.”