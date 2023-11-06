Human trafficking whistleblower still sounding the alarm on government-funded trafficking of migrant children

Human trafficking is on the rise in North America and sadly has been on an upward trend for years. In the first two years after opening their hotline in 2019, The Canadian Centre To End Human Trafficking identified 1500 human trafficking cases, with the number of calls received steadily increasing year over year.

While many are trafficked into forced labour, others are forced into sex trafficking or both. The most at risk of being trapped in this slavery are society's most vulnerable, such as children, at-risk teens, those who struggle with addiction, and migrants seeking a better life.

A single foreign worker blew the lid off a massive international trafficking ring north of Toronto, police say https://t.co/jrFVQaLFIm — Daniel S. (@linmigrante) March 6, 2023

In today’s report, I bring you an important interview with someone who knows all too well about how migrants can be a target for human traffickers.

In 2022, Tara Rodas, a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower, became a hero after exposing what she refers to as "government-sponsored, taxpayer-funded child trafficking" of migrant children in the US.

Tara Lee Rodas is a hero. pic.twitter.com/esfDKf2ul9 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 30, 2022

Click on the full report to hear the latest from Rodas, including her ongoing efforts for change and accountability regarding the 85 million migrant children that have gone missing in the US under the Biden administration.

To keep up to date with our many reports on child protection issues in North America, go to StopClassroomGrooming.com.