Hundreds of Palestine supporters protest at Israeli consulate in Toronto after rocket launched from Gaza failed and hit hospital

Downtown Toronto was shut down for part of the evening on October 17, as a heavy police presence was on scene where Palestinian protesters gathered to in front of the Israeli consulate at 7:30 p.m.

The demonstration was an “emergency” protest in response to Hamas' assertion that an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) attack destroyed a hospital in Gaza, allegedly causing 500 deaths, an estimate that seems high given new evidence.

Protesters chanted calls of violence against Israel and accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden of having blood on their hands.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds rally infront of the Israeli consulate here in Toronto in response to a Palestinian hospital being bombed with conflicting reports on who's responsible.



Either a failed Hamas missle or an Israel airstrike.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/0sahhTbafy — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

Since the explosion at the hospital, the IDF has come forward to present several pieces of evidence, which has been posted publicly on X (formerly Twitter), to show that the incident was caused by a failed rocket launch at Israel from inside Gaza. Israeli forces also shared an audio recording between two apparent Hamas members discussing the failed rocket launch.

IDF releases a recording of an intercepted phone call between two Hamas operatives who discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket that landed on the Gaza hospital. pic.twitter.com/ozoXclXLxD — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 18, 2023

At the Toronto protest, the chant “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution!” was a common refrain. “Intifada” means “uprising” in Arab, referring to a call for civil uprisings. The First Intifada and Second Intifada were violent armed conflicts between between Israel and Palestinian groups.

"THERE IS ONLY ONE SOLUTION, INTIFADA REVOLUTION!"



The pro-Hamas crowd here in Toronto call for violence to erase Israel here on the streets of Toronto tonight.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/HsNL6Gku0H — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant expressed his opinion on X and asked a question to his followers: “They say they want a violent uprising. Do you doubt they mean it?”

They say they want a violent uprising. Do you doubt they mean it? https://t.co/OT8OSoANTw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 18, 2023

A speaker at the event, in an apparent justification of Hamas' terror attack last week, said “when our families are killed, when our women are raped, when our homes are demolished, when our hospitals are bombed, we have the right to resist,” to loud cheers from the crowd.

The speaker at the Toronto emergency pro-Palestine protest justifies Hamas terror attacks against Israelis.



The crowd agrees with him.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/kS92b75sei — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

Among those in the crowd were communists, socialists and other far-left extremist groups. One banner held by several Marxists called for revolution.

The pro-Palestine protesters here in Toronto chant with communists, socialist and Hamas supporters.



The crowd chants: "There is only one solution, intifada revolution."https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 pic.twitter.com/4q7wGI2VpA — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

The speaker continued, directing blame towards Trudeau and Biden for providing assistance to Israel. Calls of “What are we going to say to Trudeau” and “What are we going to say to Biden” were met with loud “Blood on your hands” responses from the crowd.

The emergency protesters here infront of the Toronto Israeli consulate protesting in favour of Hamas, chant blame at Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden.



"Blood on your hands!"https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/4sYM3HMndi — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

Trudeau was quick to comment on the hospital bombing yesterday, appearing to lay blame on the Israelis through his remarks about the need for international law to be respected. “There are rules around wars and it's not acceptable,” the prime minister said.

"The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable. International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases," says PM Trudeau as he comments on airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.

Please note: This corrects a previous… pic.twitter.com/VOtuwxOMxR — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 17, 2023

“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable. International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and all in all cases.”

President Joe Biden, who just landed in Israel in a major show of support, expressed his thoughts on X.

I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” Biden said.

This may look like scenes out of a dystopian police state, but it’s actually scenes from Toronto where cops have to be ready at a moment’s notice to contain chaos at a pro-Hamas rally.



pic.twitter.com/iVbUbObZBK — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 18, 2023

There was a heavy police presence on the ground with riot police, public order units and court services vans throughout the evening. Reportedly, one counter-protester was arrested.

