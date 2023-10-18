Hundreds of Palestine supporters protest at Israeli consulate in Toronto after rocket launched from Gaza failed and hit hospital

An 'Emergency Action For Gaza' rally was held in Toronto after Hamas accused Israeli forces of bombing a hospital in what now appears to be a failed rocket launch by the terror organization.

Downtown Toronto was shut down for part of the evening on October 17, as a heavy police presence was on scene where Palestinian protesters gathered to in front of the Israeli consulate at 7:30 p.m.

The demonstration was an “emergency” protest in response to Hamas' assertion that an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) attack destroyed a hospital in Gaza, allegedly causing 500 deaths, an estimate that seems high given new evidence.

Protesters chanted calls of violence against Israel and accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden of having blood on their hands. 

Since the explosion at the hospital, the IDF has come forward to present several pieces of evidence, which has been posted publicly on X (formerly Twitter), to show that the incident was caused by a failed rocket launch at Israel from inside Gaza. Israeli forces also shared an audio recording between two apparent Hamas members discussing the failed rocket launch.

At the Toronto protest, the chant “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution!” was a common refrain. “Intifada” means “uprising” in Arab, referring to a call for civil uprisings. The First Intifada and Second Intifada were violent armed conflicts between between Israel and Palestinian groups.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant expressed his opinion on X and asked a question to his followers: “They say they want a violent uprising. Do you doubt they mean it?”

A speaker at the event, in an apparent justification of Hamas' terror attack last week, said “when our families are killed, when our women are raped, when our homes are demolished, when our hospitals are bombed, we have the right to resist,” to loud cheers from the crowd.

Among those in the crowd were communists, socialists and other far-left extremist groups. One banner held by several Marxists called for revolution. 

The speaker continued, directing blame towards Trudeau and Biden for providing assistance to Israel. Calls of “What are we going to say to Trudeau” and “What are we going to say to Biden” were met with loud “Blood on your hands” responses from the crowd.  

Trudeau was quick to comment on the hospital bombing yesterday, appearing to lay blame on the Israelis through his remarks about the need for international law to be respected. “There are  rules around wars and it's not acceptable,” the prime minister said.

“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable. International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and all in all cases.”

President Joe Biden, who just landed in Israel in a major show of support, expressed his thoughts on X.

I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” Biden said.

There was a heavy police presence on the ground with riot police, public order units and court services vans throughout the evening. Reportedly, one counter-protester was arrested.

