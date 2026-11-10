Hundreds of protesters in Niagara Falls chant “Jail not bail!” for an accused cat torturer/rapist

Consider the tragic saga of Faith the cat.

Faith was a young cat that was unfortunately acquired by Peter Krsul, 55, of Niagara Falls, Ont., about two years ago.

Krsul was living in a motel room on Lundy’s Lane. For Faith, this venue represented a real-life house of horrors.

That’s because during a two-year period, Faith was routinely bound, cuffed, tortured, and even repeatedly raped. That’s right: it is alleged that Krsul repeatedly raped the small cat. It is beyond despicable.

The story came to light in late September when a concerned citizen rescued Faith from Krsul’s motel room. But for Faith, it turned out to be too little, too late. Faith had been tortured so much that when the cat was finally rescued and brought to an animal hospital, the veterinarian had no choice but to euthanize the emaciated cat. There was just too much damage to its tiny body. At least Faith was put out of her misery.

Police were notified on Oct. 5. The next day, Niagara Regional Police arrested Krsul, charging him with causing damage or injury to an animal and bestiality. The investigation followed an initial inquiry by Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS).

Krsul was subsequently released from custody on Oct. 13. He now resides in St. Catharines, apparently living with a family member or friend.

Last Saturday, hundreds of concerned citizens amassed on Lundy’s Lane, not far from the motel where Faith had been imprisoned and brutalized.

The crux of the matter: protesters noted that Faith’s story raises serious questions about the vulnerability of animals. Cats and dogs and other animals are often not protected when they are rehomed. And existing safeguards are clearly insufficient when it comes to preventing animal abuse.

They also bemoaned the fact that Krsul is now able to walk the streets of St. Catharines freely. They noted there are schools and playgrounds in the vicinity of his current residence. This is of grave concern given that data indicates pedophiles and serial killers often start out abusing animals before moving up the food chain and preying on human beings.

While the demonstration was well-attended, the fight for justice is not over. This Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., many of the demonstrators will be assembling at Saturn Court in St. Catharines. This is where Krsul is currently residing. The demonstrators plan to canvass the neighbourhood to let residents know that there is an alleged monster in their midst. Rebel News will be on site to cover this event.