Hundreds of supporters gather in remote desert town to support U.S. trucker convoy

The U.S. trucker convoy, also known as “The People’s Convoy” is making its way across the country to Washington D.C. to demand an end to vaccine mandates and the restoration of other freedoms that were taken away under the guise of COVID-19.

One of their nightly resting points was Lupton, Arizona. Lupton is an abandoned unincorporated community on the Navajo Indian reservation. The official population of Lupton as of 2019 is only 12 people.

On assignment for Rebel News, I witnessed this abandoned town come back to life with supporters who made bonfires and cooked food for the incoming truckers.

Among the supporters were members of the Navajo Nation tribe. One elder explained that he came out to support the truckers because he's had enough of COVID related mandates. Other Navajo tribe members cooked traditional native food for the truckers.