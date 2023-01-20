Hundreds protest in Vancouver to recall Premier David Eby and new healthcare regulation known as Bill 36

E-transfer (Canada):

On Wednesday, close to 300 people gathered to protest in front of new B.C. premier’s David Eby’s MLA office in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding. The protest, which was organized by a local pro-freedom group called Stand United featured a long line of medical professionals, including physicians, as well as Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad as speakers.

Hundreds have gathered in front of BC premier @Dave_Eby’s MLA office. The crowd including physicians & MLA John Rustad are protesting against the passing of Bill 36 and promoting a campaign to #RecallDavidEby Click link for more on Bill 36 & the campaign https://t.co/o9VQA5lvi5 pic.twitter.com/1DfadtGW28 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

Premier Eby’s oversight in the passing of the controversial Bill 36 was the driving force behind the protest.

Critics of the bill which is said to radically change how healthcare professionals are regulated in the province have concerns with how the bill may pave the way for the province to mandate vaccinations on healthcare professionals, compel them to release their patients private records to the state without consent, and put medical professionals who dare to give medical opinions that differ than the provinces up to 6 months jail time.

Protest organisers also promoted a campaign to recall Premier David Eby’s MLA seat to serve as a warning to the province that it’s time to end their lingering vaccine mandates preventing thousands of healthcare workers from caring and to reverse the plans they have for Bill 36.

MLA @JohnRustad4BC gives the behind the scenes scoop on the passing of Bill 36 during a protest to recall Premier David Eby.



Click on the link to learn more about the new healthcare Bill which is causing great concern amongst many healthcare workers. https://t.co/f3OYCDxIdj pic.twitter.com/OWliItooko — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 20, 2023

The citizens hope to gather enough volunteers to canvas Premier Eby’s riding to get 16,400 signatures agreeing that the premier should lose his seat. If successful, Eby would be able to run, having it back again in another by-election.

One thing nearly all the speakers had in common is that world-renowned psychologist like Jordan Peterson, and New Westminster nurse Amy Hamm, the professionals are in a freedom of speech and expression battle with their licensing colleges.

It’s not just Jordan Peterson.



In my latest article I write about four Canadian medical professionals who have had their freedom of thought and expression threatened by their licensing colleges. https://t.co/mXscLDohrY — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 11, 2023

Click on the full video report to watch highlights of some of the many speakers which includes pro-medical freedom favorites Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Daniel Negase, and MLA John Rustad

