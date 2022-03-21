Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Hundreds took to the Legislature Plaza in Edmonton as part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom

Marchers say that they will continue to protest each week, regardless of the potential for enhanced enforcement by police.

Although the City of Edmonton, with the exception of a honking ban that no one seems to acknowledge, has taken a lighter touch, protesters at the weekly legislature protest were still worried that Calgary-style arrests and police crackdowns could come to the capital city.

The City of Calgary received a last-minute ex-parte order to try to euthanize the weekly anti-COVID mandate protest that has taken place every Saturday peacefully for almost two years. The order prevents honking and making noise, gathering on sidewalks and anything that may disrupt the use of public parks by others.

The order to end the peaceful protest came after recent pressure put on the city council for a tougher police crackdown on the weekly rally coming from activists who are normally very anti-cop. Rebel News journalists were on the scene in Calgary to capture the violent arrest of a citizen journalist at the hands of Calgary Police.

A fight also broke out in Calgary between anti-mandate marchers and counter-protesters, the first such incident in two years.

In Edmonton, marchers say that they will continue to protest each week, regardless of the potential for enhanced enforcement by police. They told Rebel News their job will not be done until Canadians are free to travel and work without a vaccine.

