Hundreds took to the Legislature Plaza in Edmonton as part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom

Although the City of Edmonton, with the exception of a honking ban that no one seems to acknowledge, has taken a lighter touch, protesters at the weekly legislature protest were still worried that Calgary-style arrests and police crackdowns could come to the capital city.

The City of Calgary received a last-minute ex-parte order to try to euthanize the weekly anti-COVID mandate protest that has taken place every Saturday peacefully for almost two years. The order prevents honking and making noise, gathering on sidewalks and anything that may disrupt the use of public parks by others.

Protesters are going home now for the most part. There were two arrests, one anti mandate and the other a counter protester. pic.twitter.com/oIfWfPBTFS — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

The order to end the peaceful protest came after recent pressure put on the city council for a tougher police crackdown on the weekly rally coming from activists who are normally very anti-cop. Rebel News journalists were on the scene in Calgary to capture the violent arrest of a citizen journalist at the hands of Calgary Police.

Footage from yesterday's protest, a young freelance videographer was arrested.



When the police were advancing anyone who didn't move got taken down or hit - meaning he may have just been too close while filming.



This is Calgary, Alberta by the way. pic.twitter.com/fcL6eaGjJa — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

A fight also broke out in Calgary between anti-mandate marchers and counter-protesters, the first such incident in two years.

After 2 years of peaceful protests, a fight broke out after antifa members attacked a anti mandate protester. pic.twitter.com/rkxtswewPf — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

In Edmonton, marchers say that they will continue to protest each week, regardless of the potential for enhanced enforcement by police. They told Rebel News their job will not be done until Canadians are free to travel and work without a vaccine.