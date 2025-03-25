Thousands of Poilievre supporters show up for rally as crucial election looms

The Pan Pacific Hotel in Toronto last Sunday was the venue for a Canada First rally with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Given the huge, overflow crowd of supporters – many of whom could not get into the hotel due to capacity issues – it brought to mind that classic line in the movie Jaws: “We’re going to need a bigger boat” – or in the case of Poilievre rallies, “We’re going to need bigger venues.”

Indeed, such is the demand to see Poilievre – even in red Toronto. Perhaps the Conservatives should’ve booked the Coca Cola Coliseum (stage mode capacity: 9,250) given the enormous turnout of supporters last Sunday.

In any event, FINALLY, a federal election is in the near future.

Yet, in the weeks leading up to this campaign, Mark Carney’s theft of Pierre Poilievre’s platform has been nothing short of comical.

Suddenly, Carney – who has advised Trudeau since 2020 – is anti-carbon tax – well, at least the consumer carbon tax.

Carney has also announced that his government would cut the GST for first-time homebuyers of new or substantially renovated homes valued at under $1 million.

He also believes that the middle class is deserving of a tax cut.

Carney has also stated that during the Liberals’ decade in power, the government has lost control of immigration. And that the deficit and debt is too high. And that too many bureaucrats were hired.

Good golly, where have we heard all of these statements before? Oh yes, that’s right: every single one has been plucked from Pierre Poilievre’s platform! It’s downright farcical, but then again, as he saying goes: “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Even so, the crux of the matter is that all of these initiatives have merit, whether they are coming from the mouth of Carney or Poilievre. The question, however, is this: should Carney go on to win the next election, will he actually keep those promises? Or are we witnessing the political equivalent of “bait and switch”? Did we mention Carney has been an advisor to Trudeau for half a decade now?

Unsurprisingly, the Conservative supporters denounced Carney’s political plagiarism as being laughable. And they dismissed the validity of recent polls indicating that the federal election has gone from a Conservative landslide to a photo-finish horse race in a matter of a few months.

We shall see. The only poll that counts will take place on April 28.