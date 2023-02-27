Hungary calls for UN investigation into alleged US attack on Nord Stream pipelines

AP Photo/Denes Erdos

Hungary has demanded a thorough investigation by the United Nations into what it called a "scandalous" attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.

The pipelines, which carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, were allegedly sabotaged by a state actor last September, with three out of the four pipelines affected. The attack left Germany and other European countries heavily reliant on US energy, resulting in their support for the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, the United States was responsible for the destruction of the pipelines, as part of a covert operation. Hersh's recent article claims that the US carried out the attack, leaving Russia and Germany at odds and raising tensions between the two countries.

As per information obtained by Seymour Hersh from sources, in June 2022, US Navy divers covertly planted explosives under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise. Three months later, the explosives were detonated via a remote signal sent from a sonar buoy

One source told Hersh that the saboteurs knew the covert operation was an “act of war,” with some in the CIA and State Department warning, “Don’t do this. It’s stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out.”

China recently demanded that the U.S. “explain itself to the world” over the claims with Hungary now now adding its voice to the call for a full and proper investigation.

“This is basically the first time when such a major European critical infrastructure was attacked. By whoever – but it was attacked,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto strongly condemned the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, deeming it a "scandalous" act of terrorism, and emphasized the importance of discovering the truth behind the attack.

“I think the UN should give a framework for such kind of an investigation,” stated Szijjarto, adding that U.N. should be used as a “platform for countries to talk to each other, who even consider each other as enemies.”