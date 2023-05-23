Hunter Biden’s stripper ex-girlfriend appeals for arrest amid child support dispute

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In a twist to the ongoing Hunter Biden saga, Lunden Roberts, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 4-year-old daughter, petitioned a judge last week to impose an arrest on Biden for allegedly sidestepping court mandates in their child support dispute.

The evasion, Roberts' lawyer stated, is a "classic Biden litigation tactic."

Roberts pressed for court intervention on Thursday, advocating for enforcement of the stipulation that Biden declare his income and assets, Fox News reported. As Biden seeks to slash the $20,000 monthly child support, Roberts contends he has been dodging this responsibility.

Roberts' lawyer submitted to the court, "She calls for civil contempt of incarceration until Biden fully answers discovery, and requests her legal fees and costs to be covered - these fees, paid out of child support payments, translate to a loss for their child. Specifically, Roberts seeks $20,000 as compensation for the burdensome discovery processes, relentless pursuit of Biden, and the continual necessity for court intervention."

In a bid to have their daughter reap the benefits of the prominent family name, Roberts has also proposed a name change to “Biden.”

A filing by Roberts’ lawyer last week posed, "Either Roberts can obtain discovery to prove that she is entitled to a name change and the continued support of her child whom Biden disowns, or Biden can continue to shroud the matter by 'playing hide the ball'. The court should act in a way that affirms Biden's belief in the rule of law."

Despite these allegations, Biden has held back from providing all discovery information, causing a delay in Roberts' plans to enlist his business associates as expert witnesses.

Roberts' lawyer highlighted this behavior as typical, stating, "Playing games with discovery is a distinctive Biden litigation tactic. Mr. Biden denies disclosing his income and assets, presents himself as financially strained, all the while residing on a Malibu mountaintop overlooking the Pacific Ocean, receiving Secret Service protection, and enjoying international jaunts."

Hunter Biden has dismissed the accusations of him benefiting from presidential family privileges, citing his unstable finances as the reason for him flying Air Force One just once and having to stay on a cot in his father's room during a Dublin visit. He also claimed a repossession of his Porsche.

Roberts' lawyer drew parallels between Biden's current tactics and his troubled past, noting, "It eerily echoes 2016 when Mr. Biden drained his family's finances, received funds from foreign 'deals', failed to provide clearly discoverable information... and lived a lavish life with his brother's widow, just a stone's throw away from Sunset Boulevard."