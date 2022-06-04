Hypocrite & liar: Trudeau bans handguns while slashing sentences for several gang-related gun crimes
The problem isn't guns in our communities. It's criminals. And Trudeau is stripping away the one rule that stopped activist judges from letting them out over and over again.
New sentencing guidelines are being pushed through as the Liberals are putting into place a freeze on the importation, sale and transfer of handguns from licensed Canadian firearms owners in a move that could end private ownership in a generation.
Bill C-5 will end mandatory minimum sentences for a slate of firearms and other weapons-related offences as a way to combat "systemic racism" the Liberals claim experts say is plaguing the Canadian legal system.
Bill C-5 repeals sections of a previous Conservative law that laid out mandatory minimum sentences for several crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm. The relaxing of the previous sentencing guidelines is meant to combat systemic racism:
"The Government recognizes that there is systemic racism in Canada’s criminal justice system. We have heard Canadians, the courts and criminal justice experts, and seen the evidence of the disproportionate representation of Indigenous peoples, as well as Black Canadians and members of marginalized communities, both as offenders and as victims."
The crimes where the minimum sentences are being repealed are frequently related to organized crime:
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of weapon obtained by the commission of the offence
- Weapons trafficking (excluding firearms and ammunition)
- Possession for purpose of weapons trafficking (excluding firearms and ammunition)
- Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized
- Discharging firearm with intent
- Discharging firearm — recklessness
- Robbery with a firearm
- Extortion with a firearm
Trudeau's new changes to the law will make it easier to be a recidivist gun criminal. Trudeau's attacks on lawful, vetted Canadian gun owners prove Trudeau to be a hypocrite and a liar when he says banning handguns is necessary because "gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be."
The math is really quite simple. But so is Trudeau. The problem isn't guns in our communities. It's criminals. And Trudeau is stripping away the one rule that stopped activist judges from letting them out over and over again.
Two years ago, Trudeau banned 1500 models of popular Canadian firearms. And crime still went up. Because guns are not the problem; the open border that allows gun trafficking into the hands of gangsters is. Rebel News is standing up for lawful Canadian gun owners who are being scapegoated for Trudeau's failure to act on real crime. To sign our petition against the handgun ban, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.