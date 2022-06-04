Hypocrite & liar: Trudeau bans handguns while slashing sentences for several gang-related gun crimes

By Adam Soos PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 5,441 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

New sentencing guidelines are being pushed through as the Liberals are putting into place a freeze on the importation, sale and transfer of handguns from licensed Canadian firearms owners in a move that could end private ownership in a generation.

Bill C-5 will end mandatory minimum sentences for a slate of firearms and other weapons-related offences as a way to combat "systemic racism" the Liberals claim experts say is plaguing the Canadian legal system.

Bill C-5 repeals sections of a previous Conservative law that laid out mandatory minimum sentences for several crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm. The relaxing of the previous sentencing guidelines is meant to combat systemic racism:

"The Government recognizes that there is systemic racism in Canada’s criminal justice system. We have heard Canadians, the courts and criminal justice experts, and seen the evidence of the disproportionate representation of Indigenous peoples, as well as Black Canadians and members of marginalized communities, both as offenders and as victims."

The crimes where the minimum sentences are being repealed are frequently related to organized crime:

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of weapon obtained by the commission of the offence

Weapons trafficking (excluding firearms and ammunition)

Possession for purpose of weapons trafficking (excluding firearms and ammunition)

Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized

Discharging firearm with intent

Discharging firearm — recklessness

Robbery with a firearm

Extortion with a firearm

Trudeau's new changes to the law will make it easier to be a recidivist gun criminal. Trudeau's attacks on lawful, vetted Canadian gun owners prove Trudeau to be a hypocrite and a liar when he says banning handguns is necessary because "gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be."

The math is really quite simple. But so is Trudeau. The problem isn't guns in our communities. It's criminals. And Trudeau is stripping away the one rule that stopped activist judges from letting them out over and over again.

Two years ago, Trudeau banned 1500 models of popular Canadian firearms. And crime still went up. Because guns are not the problem; the open border that allows gun trafficking into the hands of gangsters is. Rebel News is standing up for lawful Canadian gun owners who are being scapegoated for Trudeau's failure to act on real crime. To sign our petition against the handgun ban, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.