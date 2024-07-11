'Hypocrites:' Melbourne councillors dined on roast beef before telling ratepayers to go vegetarian

Yarra Council has faced backlash over revelations executives and councillors were served meat while advocating vegetarianism to fight climate change.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 11, 2024
  • News

Yarra Council has been offering meat dishes such as roast beef and casseroles to executives and councillors before its monthly meetings, despite encouraging residents to adopt a vegetarian diet to combat climate change.

Previously, councillors had the choice of beef, chicken, or lamb alongside vegetarian dishes before their Tuesday evening meetings. However, after inquiries from the media, the council announced that only plant-based meals will be served starting next month.

This move follows criticism from ratepayers who accused the council of hypocrisy. Adam Promnitz of the Yarra Residents Collective remarked:

“This council needs to go on a diet rather than setting the menu for everyone else. Yarra’s menu should be fixing the roads and drains.”

Greens Mayor Edward Crossland did not comment directly on the meat buffet, directing queries to the council’s media department.

The council recently passed its second Climate Emergency Plan, urging residents to adopt a vegetarian diet as part of its strategy to tackle the climate crisis.

The 81-page Yarra City Council Climate Emergency Plan 2024-2030, which was unanimously approved, outlines various initiatives such as increasing cycling and scooter use by 20% by 2027 and by 40% by 2032. The plan calls for residents to move towards a vegetarian diet, use active and public transport, and divest from fossil fuel investments.

  • By Avi Yemini

