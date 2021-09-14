“I am pro-choice and anti-segregation”: B.C. restaurant owners against vaccine passports

On September 13, British Columbia rolled out its new proof of vaccination and Vaccine Card system. The government's expectation is that certain businesses should discriminate against patrons who are unable or unwilling to provide proof of vaccination.

Just two weeks to flatten the curve, and now “just two jabs” to enjoy a dinner at a nice restaurant, right? Wrong.

The reality is, many B.C. business owners say the mandate goes too far, and that they will not be complying with it. “I am not an anti-vaxxer, I am pro-choice and anti-segregation,” says Beatrice Weir of Vernon bistro, The Fig. Weir’s son, David Scarlatescu, is the owner of The Fig, which is one of a growing list of businesses in the Okanagan region that are against the pass.

In this full report you will hear from Weir, Scartletescu, and Kelly Lacroix, owner of Midtown Bistro, which is just down the street from The Fig, about why they will not be discriminating against customers, even if the government has ordered them to.

