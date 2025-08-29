I asked Pierre Poilievre: why is Doug Ford prosecuting a homeowner who defended himself?

Today I asked Pierre Poilievre a question: If Doug Ford really does support “castle laws” — where a man’s home is his castle, and he can defend against any intruder — why is Ford prosecuting Jeremy McDonald, the father from Lindsay, Ontario, who had his home broken into at 3 a.m. by an armed intruder?

More to the point: will Poilievre call on Ford to announce an immediate end to such prosecutions, until Parliament can amend the Criminal Code?

Here's what I thought about his response:

I’m glad that Poilievre is putting forward a bill to shore up not only the right to self-defence, but property rights, too. I support it. But I also know that could take months or years — and the Liberals have the numbers to vote it down, in concert with the Bloc Québécois or the rump NDP.

But it is 100% possible for castle law to be established “de facto”, simply by provincial premiers announcing that they no longer believe it’s in the public interest to make such prosecutions.

Poilievre should be commended. And Ford should be called out for his hypocrisy.

Ford can’t have it both ways. If he really does support castle laws, he has to call off his dogs.

It’s perfectly legal for a province to choose not to enforce a particular piece of legislation that is not in the public interest. For many years before marijuana was legalized, police simply didn’t lay charges for possession of small amounts of the drug.

The law was on the books, but police and prosecutors had other crime-fighting priorities.

What do you think?

I truly believe this is one of the most important stories of the year. Rebel News has had THREE reporters covering this story since it broke, and we’ll cover it right to the end.

And the attention that Poilievre and his deputy Larry Brock gave to my questions today tell me that they’re interested in solving this problem, too.

We still need to convince Doug Ford to stop his posturing and actually end the prosecution of homeowners.

If you agree, please go to CastleLawNow.com and sign our petition.

And if you can, at that same website, please donate to our crowdfunding campaign to pay for Jeremy McDonald’s legal fees. He’s a man of modest means, and defending himself would be onerous.

I told him our Rebel News viewers would help him out — you can do that right there at CastleLawNow.com.

Thanks for your support.