I’m going to Tommy Robinson’s trial tomorrow, to report from court
Tommy faces possible prison time for publishing a documentary the judge tried to block. With mainstream media expected to misrepresent the story, I’ll be live-tweeting from the courtroom and providing video updates to ensure the truth is told.
I was at Tommy Robinson’s massive, peaceful rally in London yesterday — even though Tommy himself was stopped from attending by police, who arrested him in a clear act of political interference.
But tomorrow morning is something even more important: Tommy is in court where he is facing possible prison time for “contempt of court”. At issue is a documentary Tommy made about a court case against Tommy — Tommy found and published evidence he said the judge didn’t consider properly. The judge told Tommy not to publish the documentary, but Tommy did. And that’s the battle.
It’s not a crime, but if he’s found in contempt, he could face prison time, and he would likely face it in the UK’s most notorious prison, HMP Belmarsh — the UK equivalent to Guantanamo Bay.
I’ll be at the court bright and early tomorrow morning. I’ll be live-tweeting from the courtroom throughout the hearing. And during any breaks, I’ll record video updates. And all of that will be published at a special website, www.TommyTrial.com.
I’ve covered Tommy’s trials before. The mainstream journalists do hatchet jobs against him. They sometimes plain old make things up. The BBC is the worst. I simply must be there to fact-check their lies.
I’ve flown over to the UK at my own expense, and although I bought an economy class ticket and I’m staying at a tiny hotel, it’s still expensive — more than $1,500 in total. But I think it’s crucial that I’m in court tomorrow, because the mainstream media will be, and they’ll be doing nothing but defaming and lying about Tommy. They always do.
If you can help cover the cost of my travel, I’d be grateful.
Thanks for your support — and see you tomorrow.
