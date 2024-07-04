I’m in the UK to see if campaigning against mass immigration wins elections

E-transfer (Canada):

Can a political candidate win by campaigning against mass immigration — even when the media calls that racist? We’re about to find out.

Last night I took a redeye flight from Canada to the UK. I got a few hours sleep on the plane, and landed in London this morning. I’ve since made my way to the town of Clacton-on-Sea.

That’s where Nigel Farage, the leader of the new Reform UK party is running on a bundle of conservative ideas, like scrapping “Net Zero” environmentalism, ending transgenderism in schools and rebuilding the military.

But by far his main campaign platform is ending mass immigration to the UK. It’s what sets him apart from the other parties.

Nigel Farage’s @reformparty_uk might win 20% of the UK vote today, but only get 2% of the seats. Still, it’s necessary to destroy the fake “Conservative” party. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/x5Tvqu0BW2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

You might remember Farage as the leader of the old UKIP party, that won a referendum a few years back withdrawing the UK from the globalist-socialist European Union.

Since then, he’s been a public speaker and TV presenter. But just a few weeks ago, he became the leader of Reform UK and has been campaigning full tilt. And opinion polls say he’s nearly caught up with the governing Conservative Party.

I’ve landed in the UK to cover today’s momentous elections. Will Nigel Farage’s @reformparty_uk break through? Will Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives-in-name-only be pulverized? I’ll keep you posted here and at https://t.co/wtG53Oijby pic.twitter.com/Hm70t0aVfg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

It’s clear the Conservatives are going to lose — they’re not very conservative, they’ve been in power for 14 years, and they’re simply out of gas. The awful Labour Party is the all-but certain victor in tonight’s election.

But if Farage can establish Reform UK as the de facto opposition party, that sets the stage for a possible victory in the next election. I’m here today and tomorrow to see how it goes.

All across Europe, anti-immigration parties are surging in the polls, from France to the Netherlands to Germany and elsewhere. If Farage can break through tonight, not only could it transform politics in the UK, but hopefully it will give courage to Canadian politicians to ignore the squawking media party and give Canadians what voters want — an end to mass immigration.