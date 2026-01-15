I’m off to the World Economic Forum in Davos — to catch some oligarchs!

Every January, the world’s richest and most powerful people retreat to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

It’s a secretive club of oligarchs, politicians, bankers, tech bosses and their media friends — the “masters of the universe” who rule over the rest of us.

And the mainstream media? They don’t scrutinize Davos. They cheerlead it. They attend, but as paying guests.

That’s why Rebel News is going back.

Avi Yemini and I will be on the streets of Davos between January 19–23 with veteran videographers Lincoln Jay and Benji Chung. Our plan is simple: hunt for VVIPs and ask direct, uncomfortable questions — on camera.

And the cast of characters this year is astonishing. On the government side, you’ve got Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with his Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and his Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand. Royal Bank CEO David McKay is expected, and Justin Trudeau is rumoured to be attending as well. Then you’ve got world leaders like President Donald Trump, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

Then there are the bureaucrats and billionaires: António Guterres from the UN; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from the WHO; Christine Lagarde from the European Central Bank; Bill Gates; Microsoft’s Satya Nadella; NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang; and banking titans like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan and hedge fund manager Ken Griffin of Citadel. These are the global planners who like to decide how the future will work — without asking any of us how we feel about it.

And finally, the celebrity activists — Al Gore polishing his climate apocalypse routine, and actor Matt Damon, who never seems to tire of lecturing ordinary people about responsibility while jetting around with Hollywood royalty.

You’ve seen what happens when we confront these people. When we scrummed Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, during the lockdown era, he gave almost no answers — but that video exploded online. It went viral because the public finally saw what a powerful man looked like when confronted with real, tough questions.

There are hundreds of “journalists” at the WEF — but they’re there as paying insiders. They pay six figures to be “participants”, to get a desk inside the perimeter, and they would never ask tough questions because they don’t want to be kicked out. We’re not part of the club. We’re outsiders. And that’s exactly why our reporting is effective.

But this mission is expensive.

The WEF buys up every hotel room and Airbnb in Davos. Even one town over, landlords multiply prices by ten for the week. By the time we add economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and basic reporting expenses, we’re looking at roughly $35,000 just to do it properly.

No luxury hotels. No corporate perks. Just cameras, questions, and grit.

If you really want us to challenge these elites face-to-face, please help us get there by chipping in a donation.

We’ll publish all of our reports and videos at www.WEFReports.com. Please bookmark that page and check back daily during the WEF meeting.

Thank you for making independent, crowdfunded journalism possible.

