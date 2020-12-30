“I refuse to sit back and watch”: Alberta florist hasn't closed once during lockdown orders

A florist in Alberta has done the unthinkable: she has kept her business open every single day in defiance of lockdown orders imposed. I travelled to Onoway to speak to Lisa Bourke Schulte, the owner of Dosie Dotes & Greens, to hear her story.

Lisa told me that despite her floral services being declared “non-essential” by the government, she decided to keep doing business, with added precautions in place — especially for any client who was taking as many safety measures as possible during the Spring.

Everything was working out well, and nobody bothered Lisa about it.

Lisa told me that she thinks it's time for entrepreneurs to start fighting back by forming business coalitions to put pressure on the government to stop the madness.

If your business is like Dosie Dotes & Greens, and is opening (or in this case, staying open) in defiance of the lockdown rules put in place on you, let us at Rebel know at iWillOpen.com.