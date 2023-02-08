Ezra Levant: 'I think Ukraine and Russia are actually quite similar in their violation of civil liberties'

"We don’t talk that much about the Ukraine war on Rebel News. We’re against wars — they are a failure to resolve problems peacefully and they punish civilians, women and children, while setting back entire civilizations," said Ezra.

Ezra continued:

Most of the destruction of Russia isn't just the means. It seems like the end. The end. That is also find it a little bit odd to see the Ukrainian president so idolized, never seen before, and his flaws so overlooked his violation of civil liberties at home, banning critical media or opposition parties, even going to war against the church in his own country. Vladimir Putin does similar things and he's condemned for it. I think Ukraine and Russia are actually quite similar in their violation of civil liberties. The corruption, even as a $100 billion floods into Ukraine, raises an eyebrow and calls for even harder and harsher war. It feels manufactured. This consent. I say again, I'm against Russia's invasion and I'm against the war.

Naftali Bennet, who was Prime Minister during the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, claims to have secretly flown to Russia to meet with President Putin, where the two reached an agreement for Russia to renounce the denazification of Ukraine and disarmament in exchange for Ukraine renouncing NATO membership.

Bennet stated that he was working in conjunction with the US, Germany, and France, following guidance from US State Department officials, including Joe Biden himself. However, Bennet claimed that despite a promising outcome, the US blocked the deal and continued to "keep striking Putin."