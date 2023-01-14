I’ve just landed in Switzerland to cover the World Economic Forum — here’s my plan

E-transfer (Canada):

As you can see in this short video, the WEF is kind of a big deal here — they even have an official welcome at the Zurich Airport.

Let me show you what it looks like — and tell you my journalistic plan:

Of course, no billionaires or other oligarchs will be flying into this airport — they’re all on private jets, landing at a private airstrip right near the conference itself. Only the “little people” fly economy class — and if the WEF gets their way, we won’t even be allowed to do that much longer. (We have to reduce our carbon footprint, unlike the private jet club).

I’m excited about our mission. And Avi is a day ahead of me — he’s already scouted out the town. Here, take a look at this excellent first video, which also has some reminders of how it was last year:

Please bookmark WEFReports.com and check back every day. Avi and me are part of a seven-person Rebel News team that will give you the kind of reporting that only citizen journalists like us can do. (There are some mainstream media journalists, but they're here as insiders, here to get their marching instructions, not here as skeptical truth-tellers.)

If you believe this is important work, please help us out — even though we’re going economy class all the way, it’s still going to cost us more than $22,000 once all of our flights and the Airbnb are taken into account. (That’s part of their plan — they deliberately hold their conclave at a very remote, hard to get to location.)

Thanks again. I promise you we'll show you stories you won't see on the CBC or any other government-approved media — as you know, they're all in on it together.

Thanks again. I promise you we’ll show you stories you won’t see on the CBC or any other government-approved media — as you know, they’re all in on it together.