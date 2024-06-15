'I Would Never Compromise My Sexual Integrity' — Second Female Undercover RCMP Officer Testifies in Coutts Trial

E-transfer (Canada):

I would never compromise my sexual integrity,” a female RCMP undercover operator (UCO) testified during Thursday's proceedings in the Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick trial in Lethbridge, AB.

The officer was the second female RCMP UCO to testify as a witness for the Crown.

Both defendants are charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown alleging that the two conspired to murder police officers during their participation in the 2022 Coutts blockade and demonstration. The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of firearms for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and mischief causing damage over $5,000. Olienick is uniquely charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace. Carbert and Olienick have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

The 2022 Coutts blockade and protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration broadly opposed to governmental edicts, orders, and mandates issued as “public health” measures, ostensibly to reduce COVID-19 transmission. It ran concurrently to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, ON.

Carbert and Olienick are the two remaining defendants of a group of men dubbed the Coutts Four, which previously included Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, who were also accused of conspiring to murder law enforcement officers. Lysak and Morin pled guilty to lesser weapons-related crimes in March and were sentenced to time served in remand.

The second female RCMP UCO said she would not “compromise” her “sexual integrity” when asked by lead prosecutor Steven Johnston if the RCMP utilizes “romance as a tactic” in its undercover investigations.

The undercover female officer did acknowledge that being a woman “sometimes … is a benefit” as an undercover investigator.

The RCMP did not use digital recording devices to collect evidence in its undercover investigation in Coutts, the second female RCMP UCO stated.

Anthony Olienick had a “strong feeling in regards to [the police],” the female officer testified. She said Olienick often spoke of police officers with “disdain” and “disgust”.

“He would talk about how he didn't like any cops,” she stated. She said Olienick claimed police officers “should all be hung”.

Olienick described the Coutts protest and “the cause” as a “war” and a “revolution”. the female undercover officer testified. She stated that Olienick said, “If cops came in assaultive, they would be met with a greater force,” she added.

She testified that Olienick told her that “he had firearms stockpiled, and thousands of rounds of ammo, and he could have every guy in here equipped”. She said Olienick would speak with military language.

“This is a hill he was prepared to die on,” she said of Olienick.